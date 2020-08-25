Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
John Nicoletti, deputy director of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter:
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter closed the ReStore to public access, said John Nicoletti, deputy director.
“Even though we met the description of essential, we felt a solidarity with our community,” Nicoletti said. “After observing Lowes and Home Depot, we decided to open but modify the checkout counter and bring in a lot of PPE so it would be available for the public as well as staff. Since the second wave shutdown hit, we have hardened our COVID defense practices. More cleaning, follow the proper tenets. We know that we are in this together, now we just want to end this together.”
He said Habitat for Humanity has completed about a dozen homes during the pandemic and made plans with Sutter County for permanent supportive housing in Live Oak and other parts of the county.
They will also have emergency stay available for Marysville, Yuba County and Adventist Health/Rideout.
“This is a great leap forward,” Nicoletti said. “We now serve vulnerable people at emergency, temporary, permanent supportive and permanent home living levels. We are very grateful for the opportunity to help this community and to strive to end homelessness.”
He said Habitat for Humanity and staff haven’t slowed down and have even hired new staff members to help them keep up.
Nicoletti believes that people are also using this time to fix up their homes.
“Our ReStore is breaking sales records and our donation station is near overwhelmed at all times,” Nicoletti said. “I will let you know that for home fix ups, there has never been a better time to shop Habitat ReStore than right now. ....”
He said Habitat for Humanity has continued their mission of serving those in need.
“I am so thrilled to share that this year we have served two families from homelessness to home ownership. Every partner we have in the network of Yuba-Sutter service providers are all working as hard as I have ever seen and we are getting the job done,” Nicoletti said. “The Homeless Consortium is hitting grand slams every day, the staff at both counties have only worked harder to meet the needs with all these new precautions to contend with. In short, we are accelerating our mission and the results are great.”
Nicoletti said he believes people should seek ways to serve the people around them.
“Kindness doesn’t cost. Volunteering returns to you, more than you give. Even if you can’t risk getting out there, I encourage donating to a local nonprofit that can get out there for you,” Nicoletti said. “I’m also thinking that when this is over, we need to throw a parade for our first responders and our county staff that have done so much on the home front and for their whole community.”
