Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Gary Bradford, Yuba County District 4 Supervisor:
While he knew it would be at least a year before a vaccine or herd immunity would be achieved in Yuba-Sutter, Supervisor Gary Bradford was hopeful some months back that the stay-at-home order would control the spread to allow the area to have a near normal autumn.
He said he misses community events, youth sports and parties with friends and is concerned about the misinformation on social media about the virus and the mistrust of local governments.
“I was hopeful for only a minor impact on our community,” Bradford said in an email. “Now my concern has expanded from the physical health impacts of COVID-19 to include the mental health and economic impacts as well.”
Bradford said he wants to advocate for local control in responding to the pandemic with restrictions and closures. By working with local health experts he hopes a balance can be struck between overwhelming the healthcare system and killing the local economy.
“I fully expect this will continue for longer than six months more,” Bradford said. “It’s unlikely we will have a widely used vaccine or herd immunity before then. That is why we can’t completely shut down the economy and wait it out nor can we return to normal and let COVD-19 ravage our community.”
He said the biggest issue he sees right now is the transmission of the virus from social gatherings with friends or family.
“We all miss spending time with friends and family, and I’m sure we will continue to gather,” Bradford said. “However, by taking social distancing and facial covering seriously when we do, we can lower our numbers and get our businesses back open and our kids back in the classroom.”
Bradford said he’s been disappointed with how political and partisan COVID-19 has become and how the internet has played a role in people taking sides on an issue that requires unity.
“This pandemic has showed us how easily it can be used to spread false and inaccurate information,” Bradford said. “It worries me that many people trust something they read on Facebook from an unknown source, yet do not trust information from public health experts at federal, state, and local governments.”
He said he is encouraged by all the people he sees wearing facial coverings and adhering to the protocols and is confident the community members will continue supporting each other to get through the pandemic.
“Yuba-Sutter is an amazing community and we do a great job supporting and looking out for each other when needed,” Bradford said.