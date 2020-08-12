Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Gary Cena, Marysville Joint Unified School District supervisor:
His attitude has evolved over the past months during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District.
“When this all hit in middle March, we seemed to think it would be over in a few weeks and we would be back to normal. When it didn’t, we got frustrated because we thought we were in control,” Cena said. “My attitude has evolved over these past months as I have become more aware that there is much of life in which we are not in control and that our shared life lesson through this experience is to accept the current reality, be present in the moment, and exercise one’s inner compass to discern one’s next steps.”
He said the priority as a community is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing facial coverings, practicing good hand hygiene, checking symptoms and disinfecting.
As a school district, he said additional priorities are to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, maintain relationships and facilitate student learning.
“The primary issues and effects popping up for schools right now are student learning loss, widening of the achievement gap, social and emotional isolation, and student loss of unique experiences and memories generated by events like athletics, associations, graduation ceremonies, and the traditional first day of school,” Cena said.
He said he’s kept up at night about how isolated and polarized people seem to be at a certain level and the harmful ripple effects on others.
“Amid the isolation and polarization I am inspired by individuals and groups who transcend that lower energy of thought, give wholeheartedly of themselves, and work selflessly and tirelessly to communicate and solve problems for the purpose of serving others,” Cena said. “For me, this is the mindset and the spirit that will, in the end, carry the day, and propel us through this adversity and make us better on the other side.
“I have faith in our community that we will all see that we are not in control of the pandemic and that the only way for any of us to get what we want (open the economy, open schools, see, embrace, and congregate with each other) is socially distance, wear face coverings, practice good hand hygiene, check our symptoms daily, and disinfect. Individually and collectively acting responsibly buys us freedom.”
Marc Boomgaarden, Yuba City Council member
Between the uncertainty in the beginning and adjusting to the various sets of mandates handed down from the state, Yuba City Councilman and Valley Truck and Tractor Company President Marc Boomgaarden said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been quite the journey.
His attitude throughout the ordeal has ranged from caution to anger and disappointment to frustration. He’s seen the stress it’s caused his constituents, employees and customers, and the fact that the state has more control over the situation than local government has left him feeling frustrated at times.
“I certainly believe there is a virus running through our community, and I am mindful that in some cases it can cause serious illness or even death, but as time goes on I do wonder if we are doing more harm by shuttering businesses and keeping our children out of school,” Boomgaarden said.
His main priorities for the community are helping businesses open while keeping the public healthy and safe. At least half of the area’s confirmed cases have come from large family gatherings, rather than business-related activities.
His agricultural industry company has been able to continue operating because it was deemed essential, and they’ve instituted the recommended health and safety practices. Only one of over 160 employees that work for the company have been diagnosed with the virus but it wasn’t related to work.
“I think our experience, along with others, validates the opinion to open businesses back up,” he said. “…Those business owners that feel the need to stay closed certainly have the right to do so. Those businesses that want to open should have the right to do so and their customers can then make the choice to do business there or not.”
The primary issues brought about by the pandemic have been financial concerns and mental stress resulting from the prolonged closures, he said.
“The city is facing a significant shortfall in revenue due to business reductions and closures,” he said. “We are currently reviewing our city budget and will be holding a workshop in September after we receive anticipated revenue numbers. The city does have reserves we can, and will, tap into but the longer these business closures go on the deeper the problem becomes.”
Boomgaarden said he is encouraged by the community support for those in need and how some businesses that have been impacted by state mandates have been able to adjust and modify operations to stay open. Businesses not impacted by the closures have stepped up to help others, as well as other individuals and community organizations.
The financial impacts of the situation will be long lasting and the loss of revenue for the city will continue to result in challenges in providing the level of services that people have come to expect, he said, though essential services will continue to take precedence.
“The mental issues related to the prolonged duration of this COVID-19 situation that are evident in our community are increasingly concerning to me. Stress, anxiety, depression and anger are all byproducts of this,” Boomgaarden said. “Of course the issue of getting our schools reopened so students can return to the classroom is very important as well. That is a very challenging issue to say the least and will involve a lot of stakeholders coming to consensus.”
