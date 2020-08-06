Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Mike Bradwell, Colusa County assistant sheriff:
As an order requiring all individuals to wear facial coverings while out in public places went into effect on Thursday in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said his department will continue to provide professional law enforcement services while keeping the community and Sheriff’s Office staff safe from any and all threats.
“We will continue to work through the pandemic and evolve as necessary the best we can,” said Bradwell.
He said since the onset of the pandemic, many of the ways the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office operates have drastically changed related to in-person interactions.
“We have had to be quick to evolve and make the accommodations necessary to still accomplish our goals,” said Bradwell. “We have many 24-hour services we provide and keeping enough staffing to manage those services is crucial. I am encouraged by the hard work and dedication of our staff.”
Bradwell said as residents of a small community, the citizens of Colusa County work through difficult times together and he believes they have been doing just that during this pandemic.
Bradwell said he feels that his attitude has stayed the same as the pandemic has progressed, keeping his focus on the current mission, community education and providing the professional law enforcement services that he believes his community deserves.
– By Lynzie Lowe,
Erick Burns, Yuba College athletic director:
While a few universities have already shut down fall sports for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuba College remains hopeful that at some point it will begin its sports program.
Currently every sport, including football, is moved to January, with a condensed format that has many sports programs overlapping.
Erick Burns, athletic director at Yuba College, said the key is flexibility and the hope that the sports calendar and campus instruction can resume normal operations sometime in 2021.
“Yuba is holding out hope that we’ll get to play, and are preparing for that,” Burns said in an email. “Being flexible is important (and) trying to be prepared for anything, including preparing to be prepared. (Maintaining) a positive and hopeful attitude for the coaches and students. In sports we teach the athletes to just focus on what you can control, that’s what we need to do.”
Burns said the priority continues to be about safety for everyone.
“Obviously, safety for the students and staff,” Burns said. “I want to acknowledge just how important it is to be physically active, to be engaged in your livelihood, and to be interacting with people.”
There are encouraging parts that Burns has noted during the pandemic. He likes the creativity displayed by his 49er coaches and instructors during these times of uncertainty.
“They have managed to be productive with their students and athletes through remote and online platforms,” Burns said. “They have continued to recruit students despite face-to-face contact limitations. I’ve also been encouraged by the messaging and resources made available.”
Burns said he is kept awake by many things.
“What I find most frustrating is the inconsistency of information related to COVID, inconsistency of the application of protocols in our communities (not our institution), which makes it hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Burns said. “Some sports traditionally have summer camps for fundraising purposes, which is lost for this summer. I believe the mostly online class format is negatively affecting college enrollment. It will be interesting to see how recruiting has ultimately been affected.”
In the end, Burns said he is most looking forward to re-engaging with his student-athletes again.
“I think it’s been confusing and frustrating to see various other entities and facilities being able to be engaged in their activities but to not be engaged for us,” he said.
– By Jeff Larson,