Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Rick Rawson, Adventist Health/Rideout president:
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues the hospital has become more confident about how to deal with the ever-changing situation, said Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health-Rideout.
“Initially there was a statewide concern over ICU and ventilator capacity which required us to shut down many services available to the community in order to conserve personal protective equipment and ensure we had capacity for a spike of COVID patients,” said Rawson. “From May on, as we reopened services and began to see cases rise in our community, we have been able to balance all of our services and still have adequate capacity to care for COVID positive patients.”
Rawson said the rapid learning about the virus that took place at the onset of the outbreak has helped to curve mortality rates in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We had the benefit of seeing our spike in patients later in the pandemic so our community benefited from the learning,” said Rawson. “However, this is still a serious virus and even though hospitalized patients may survive more often, we are finding that there are lingering effects as well as permanent damage to critical organs.”
Rawson said the hospital remains focused on minimizing the impact the virus has on the Yuba-Sutter community while keeping healthcare workers and patients safe and the facility is preparing for the pandemic to continue into the foreseeable future.
“We will continue learning and figuring out the best way to adapt our lives and work as long as the virus is in our community,” said Rawson.
According to Rawson, testing capacity has been an ongoing challenge and while the facility has managed, they do not have a stockpile of testing kits and must depend on a consistent supply chain.
Despite the many challenges and stresses, Rawson said Adventist Health has been holding up well as the pandemic evolves.
“Adventist Health and Rideout is blessed with extraordinarily capable clinical staff that are dedicated to their patients and serving the community,” said Rawson. “The level of professionalism and dedication is inspiring!”
– Lynzie Lowe,