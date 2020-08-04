Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Doreen Osumi, Yuba City Unified School District superintendent:
The uncertainty and changes in schools and school districts has challenged her to be more flexible and patient, said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District.
Osumi said the priority for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic is to ensure that every student and family is engaged in learning.
“To do this, we need to ensure that any barriers to learning are removed for our students and their social-emotional needs are being met,” Osumi said. “In addition, we have been working to provide staff with the tools they need to help all students be successful.”
She said YCUSD is prepared to address whatever is needed over the next six months – the school year will begin utilizing distance learning but can shift to a blended learning model or back to a more traditional model when the health situation allows.
“Starting a school year in a distance learning model is unprecedented,” Osumi said. “Staff are working hard to prepare for the first day of school and have had to think creatively to figure out how to connect with a new group of students.”
She said the first portion of the school year is critical to establish a relationship between a teacher and students and create a sense of connectivity to the school, so the district is concerned not only by the academic needs of students but their social-emotional needs as well.
“I’m kept up at night by my worries over meeting the needs of over 12,500 students and families as well as our staff during this very challenging time in education,” Osumi said. “I am encouraged by the collaborative efforts and ‘can do’ attitude of our staff.”
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Clint Curry, Yuba County district attorney
His attitude toward the coronavirus pandemic has been mixed in his professional and personal life.
“Professionally I have remained pretty constant in my attitude that my office needed to take the risks seriously in order to protect our ability to do our public safety mission,” Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said in an email. “In my personal life, I’ve been on the same rollercoaster as everyone else.”
He said he and his wife are taking things day-by-day, keeping up with the numbers, and following the protocols laid out by state and local health officials.
Despite the pandemic, people continue to commit crimes and the district attorney’s office’s priorities have not changed, Curry said. Prosecuting offenders who pose the most risk to public safety are given priority.
Court proceedings in Yuba County have been done via video conference for several months now, and Curry believes his office is equipped to continue handling cases that way.
“My office is positioned really well with technology and other resources to do our mission safely,” Curry said. “My biggest concern as this drags on is finding ways to safely bring our community into the courthouse for jury service.”
He said Yuba County Superior Court is hesitant to bring people in for jury service for safety reasons, but Curry is concerned about victims and their families who are waiting for justice to be served.
“The concern for the safety of our jurors is legitimate, but justice delayed is justice denied,” Curry said. “In Yuba County, survivors and their families are waiting to confront the murderer, rapist, child abuser, child molester, burglar, robber, and domestic abuser.”
Curry is working with the court to develop a plan that will allow jury trials to proceed with protocols in place regarding facial coverings and social distancing. He said he hopes to see a finalized plan in place in the near future.
Curry said one business was cited for refusal to comply with public health orders.
“I do not believe criminal prosecution is appropriate for these cases,” Curry said. “The business made good faith efforts to protect its customers and we diverted the case, dismissing the charges before the first arraignment.”
Curry said he’s thankful that Yuba County has chosen to help businesses instead of taking an enforcement approach and praised the Yuba Enterprise Solutions (YES) Team for the work it has done during the pandemic.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com