According to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., about 7,000 customers lost power Monday morning for a few hours in Marysville.
A PG&E spokesperson told KCRA 3 News that the outage began around 7:15 a.m. and may have been caused by a “hazard” coming into contact with a transmission line.
“PG&E crews are currently patrolling that line with a helicopter to determine the cause of the outage and clear any hazards,” Megan McFarland, spokesperson for PG&E, said on Monday.
Power was restored to most of those affected within an hour, the news station reported. According to PG&E’s outage map, all of the outages were resolved by about 11:30 a.m.