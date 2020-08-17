About 26,000 PGE customers throughout the Yuba-Sutter area lost power around 8 a.m. on Monday due to impacts from a storm system with lightning that moved through the region.
By 1:30 p.m., Pacific Gas and Electric spokesman Paul Moreno said, crews had restored power to more than 10,000 customers in Marysville, Smartsville, Live Oak and Dobbins, where lightning had caused outages. Crews were still in the process of restoring power to another 14,000 customers in Yuba City, where lightning struck transmission lines and damaged insulators. Power wasn’t expected to be restored to those customers until about 6 p.m.
“(Lightning) can damage a variety of transmission equipment, often insulators (those honeycomb-like things that connect the tower to the power line), which is the case for the Yuba City outage,” Moreno said. “If damaged, an insulator won’t work and needs to be replaced. If we can we usually reroute power from other lines to restore power to as many customers as we can while we replace insulators.”
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Monday due to dry thunderstorms expected in the region and the potential for fire starts. The notice kicked off a week of high fire weather concerns, where extreme heat is expected through much of the week with little to no relief overnight.
“Extreme heat impacts are expected to continue through at least Thursday as the longest stretch of hot weather of the season is forecast. High temperatures will be around 10 to 20 degrees above normal most days,” according to the National Weather Service – Sacramento. “…With this long duration extreme heat event, significant heat impacts are expected for the general public, especially for those sensitive to the heat, pets and livestock.”
Monday’s power outage caused multiple Sutter County departments to close for the day due to the extreme heat in the offices and phone systems being down. Yuba County’s Health and Human Services team had to switch offices temporarily after lightning struck the facility’s water system around 8:15 a.m. Lightning struck a tower at the facility, with the bolt passing through the tower and into the ground, where a main waterline for the building was nearby. The surge jumped to the water main and broke it open, causing a back up in the system and some minor flooding in the HHS data center, which houses computer network equipment for the building.
“It does not appear any equipment was damaged,” said Russ Brown, a public information officer for the county. “However, the lack of water meant ongoing operations at the Packard Building were not possible. The Yuba-Sutter Tracer and Investigations Team had to pack up its operations and move over to the Yuba County Emergency Operations Center, located at the Government Center. The Government Center had also experienced a power outage during the storm, but backup generators ensure emergency operations can continue.”
The water main at the HHS building was repaired by early afternoon on Monday, and operations were expected to resume at the facility on Tuesday morning. Repair work to the facility’s microwave tower was ongoing.
Brown said the storm system caused several small fire starts around Yuba County, as well as a number of small fires in surrounding counties. He said lightning strikes kept firefighters busy moving from one small fire to the next, with good success.
“We are hearing some foothill areas are pretty smoky,” he said on Monday afternoon. “A fire was reported in the Brownsville-Challenge area around 10 a.m., listed at one acre. The event did not rise to the level of reporting to OES. Likewise, we were aware of another slow moving fire in the area of the Colgate Power Plant, but it appears that was also kept to an area of about an acre.”
Rotating outages
Moreno said the recent outage had nothing to do with PGE’s public safety power shutoffs, which are not anticipated to occur in the area this week. He said PGE is continuing to monitor the weather conditions and could be directed by state grid operators to implement rotating power outages through Wednesday as hotter weather is anticipated. The company began implementing rotating outages on Friday and Saturday, though there had not been any in this region as of Monday afternoon – the closest was in El Dorado County.
“Rotating outages are initiated at the direction of the California Independent System Operator, which manages power supply to meet demand for most of the state, including investor-owned utilities like PG&E,” Moreno said. “However, there are times when supply margins are tight, especially during the summer, when air conditioning drives up electricity demand, and if conditions call for it, the CAISO will direct PG&E and other utilities to reduce load by turning off power circuits for about one to two hours each circuit. If there is a need to continue longer, additional power circuits will be turned off while the first ones to be turned off are turned back on. This way the outages occur for a shorter period of time for affected customers.”
PGE urges customers to reduce electricity use, especially during afternoon and evening hours when air conditioners are typically at peak use. Tips to reduce electricity use include raising the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, health permitting; using a ceiling fan; to cover windows with shade coverings and awnings; avoid using the oven; limit the opening of refrigerators; and cleaning clothes and dishes earlier in the day.