Yuba election officials use Wednesday to get organized
Even with what might be a historic turnout, Election Day in Yuba County went smoothly.
“We are really pleased with how smooth the process went, having to do everything with COVID-19 and the major presidential election,” said Terry Hansen, Yuba County clerk-recorder. “... Our turnout I think is much greater (but) we’ll see when everything gets processed.”
Hansen said Saturday they had more than 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots and about 3,300 poll voters Tuesday.
But the ballot counting process continues – she said thousands were dropped off on Tuesday at polling places.
She said the day Wednesday was mainly used to get everything organized. Hansen said the process is labor-intensive – they have to open the envelopes, verify ballots, etc.
She said they didn’t have any issues to speak of during Election Day but they don’t expect there to be another unofficial election results update for at least a few days.
“Just be patient,” Hansen said. “There’s nothing wrong, everything is going fine and the process just takes some time.”
Some local races
Even though there are thousands more ballots to be counted, some area elections had candidates seemingly edging out others:
– Don Blaser was leading the Yuba County supervisor district 2 race with 1,653 votes (56.47 percent). Stephen Heter had 1,274 votes (43.53 percent).
– Chris Branscum was leading the Marysville mayoral race with 1,109 votes (39.37 percent) with Stephanie McKenzie close behind with 1,040 votes (36.92 percent). Incumbent Ricky Samayoa had 668 votes (23.71 percent).
– John Dominique Belza and Stuart Gilchrist were leading in the race for two Marysville City Council seats. Belza had 1,430 votes (40.63 percent), Gilchrist had 1,394 votes (36.6 percent) and Michael Ferrini had 696 votes (19.77 percent).
Third Congressional District
Congressman John Garamendi, Democrat from Walnut Grove, is leading the race for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3, according to unofficial results from the California Secretary of State. The Associated Press declared Garamendi the winner in his bid for re-election.
As of Wednesday morning, districtwide, Garamendi had 123,527 votes (58.1 percent) while challenger Tamika Hamilton had 89,220 votes (41.9 percent).
As of Tuesday night, in Yuba County, Garamendi had 8,090 votes (43.49 percent) and in Sutter County he had 13,148 votes (48.97 percent). Hamilton had 10,514 votes (56.51 percent) in Yuba County while in Sutter County she had 13,703 votes (51.03 percent).
“Thank you to the voters of the Third Congressional District for (Tuesday’s) vote of confidence,” Garamendi said in a statement. “This victory gives us an opportunity to continue the critically important work that’s before us.
“... Joe Biden has described this election as the ‘battle for the soul of our nation.’ I couldn’t agree more. As we continue to tabulate election results from across the country, I am confident that Joe Biden will be deemed the winner of the presidential election. ...
“The pain our nation has endured from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached new heights in recent weeks as cases and deaths are both on the rise. The American people deserve a new round of stimulus checks, our hospitals require additional PPE and supplies, and our schools need resources to safely welcome back their students.”
Other local races
Here’s a rundown of down-ballot local races -- numbers are from updates as of late Tuesday night. These are not final results.
– Wheatland City Council: Pamela Shelton, 609 votes (36.04 percent); Lisa McIntosh 546 votes (32.31 percent); Rick West, 535 votes (31.66 percent).
– Yuba County Board of Education, Area 4: Desiree Hastey, 2,242 votes (54.91 percent); Anna Meyerpeter-Newman, 1,841 votes (45.09 percent).
– Marysville Joint Unified School District, Area 2: Susan E. Scott, 1,568 votes (47.26 percent); Gary Criddle, 1,750 votes (52.74 percent).
– Marysville Joint Unified School District, Area 3: Margie Evangelista, 414 votes (10.69 percent); Alisan Hastey, 1,879 votes (48.54 percent); Jim Flurry, 1,578 votes (40.76 percent).
– Marysville Joint Unified School District, Area 4: Paul Allison, 1,314 votes (27.57 percent); Monica Oakes, 1,653 votes (34.68 percent); Doug Criddle, 1,799 votes (37.75 percent).
– Wheatland Union High School District trustee: Patti Agles, 1,362 votes (21.6 percent); Shawndel Meder, 1,980 votes (31.4 percent); Brendan McHugh, 1,265 votes (20.06 percent); Greg Forest, 1,698 votes (26.93 percent).
– Wheatland School District trustee: Robin Bogdanoff, 690 votes (29.51 percent); Kathy Herbert, 483 votes (20.66 percent); Rebecca Courtright, 517 votes (22.11 percent); Nikki Crabb, 648 votes (27.72 percent).
– OPUD Director at Large 3: Lacey Nelson, 2,845 votes (59.53 percent); Mike Morrison, 1,934 (40.47 percent).
– Browns Valley Irrigation Director, Division 5: Nathan J. Sokoloski, 609 votes (36.53 percent); Joseph Maslan, 1,058 votes (63.47 percent).
– North Yuba Water Director, Division 1: Andrew A. Hill, 99 votes (54.1 percent); Douglas J. Neilson, 84 votes (45.9 percent).
– North Yuba Water Director, Division 2: Bruce Helft, 119 votes (44.4 percent); Fred Mitchell, 149 votes (55.6 percent).
– North Yuba Water Director, Division 3: Gary Hawthorne, 181 votes (54.03 percent); Charles Sharp, 154 votes (45.97 percent).
– Camptonville Comm. Serv. Director: Tomislav Branimir, 20 votes (4.27 percent); Jody Deaderick, 132 votes (28.21 percent); Richard Dickard, 149 votes (31.84 percent); Sandy Ross, 167 votes (35.68 percent).
Yuba County ballot measures
– Measure N (Marysville): 1,721 votes were cast in favor of the measure while there were 993 votes against. The measure would fund general expenses such as police, fire, roads and recreation by taxing cannabis businesses at a special rate.
– Measure O (Wheatland): 713 voters were in favor of the measure while 198 were against. The measure would continue funding for city services through a half-cent sales tax.
Results were released by the Yuba County Elections office just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday (Election Night) and are unofficial.
Sutter election officials still have more than 12,000 ballots to process
Local races in Sutter County began to take shape late Tuesday night after polls closed around the county, though it’s still early in the process as election officials still have more than 12,000 ballots to process.
By the end of Election Day, 27,564 ballots had been counted, representing nearly 53 percent of registered voters in the county.
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said Election Day went well at the county’s five Voter Service Centers. The only real challenge they faced at the sites was with effectively funneling all the traffic lining up to cast their vote.
“The Voter Service Centers were busier than our normal voting locations because of the consolidation, but it wasn’t too bad,” Johnston said. “Our office was the busiest location, and the fairgrounds was the next busiest.”
In addition to the normal ballots waiting to be counted, the county received over 300 provisional ballots on Election Day, which will be counted once they can be verified.
While numbers continue to be worked out, Johnston said there’s a possibility the county will see an 80 percent turnout in the election.
“Today we’ll be signature verifying as much as possible,” Johnston said on Wednesday. “Then (Thursday) the canvass group comes in and they will help us start opening up the ballots to run through the scanners.”
The numbers included in the latest count are from vote-by-mail ballots that were received by Nov. 1. Subsequent tallies will include ballots received on Monday and Tuesday, as well as those received through the mail system, which election officials can continue to receive and count up to 17 days after the election.
Johnston said she hopes to have another update on election totals on Friday.
“We are working as hard as we can to get another set of updated numbers,” she said. “We are making sure to count every eligible ballot.”
State Assembly
In the race for State Assembly in the Third District, James Gallagher leads James Henson with 64 percent of the local vote (a total of 26,470 votes cast so far). Districtwide, Gallagher has garnered 61 percent of the vote, or 90,478 votes total, as of Wednesday afternoon.
On track to be elected for a fourth term, Gallagher said seeing the groundswell of support in his district affirms to him that he is doing his job representing constituents at the state level. He said he is focused on continuing the work he has been doing for his district, including making sure government remains true to its core functions and values, as well as fighting for infrastructure, supporting additional housing, working on education reforms and ensuring government is responding to the needs of the people.
“I really care a lot about the district and it means a lot to have people’s support,” Gallagher said. “We’re going to keep pushing hard. I think people know that I will push every angle to get results for my constituents, and we’ll keep on doing that.”
Municipalities
In the Sutter County Board of Supervisor District 4 race, candidate Karm Bains leads Tej Maan by 1,489 votes. So far, he’s received 62 percent of the 6,153 votes counted.
In the District 5 supervisor race, incumbent Mat Conant leads challenger Sarb Thiara by 1,172 votes. He’s also received 61 percent of the 5,146 votes counted so far.
For the Yuba City Council race, two seats are up for grabs. Candidates Wade Kirchner and Shon Harris took an early lead in the race after receiving 9,086 votes and 8,996 on election night, respectively. Candidates Manny Cardoza (7,359 votes) and Gerry Mains (3,668 votes) trail behind them.
In the Live Oak City Council race, seven candidates are running for two seats. Candidates Nancy Santana and Lakhvir Ghag took an early lead with 617 votes and 509 votes, respectively. Trailing them are Aleks Tica (453 votes), Jeramy Chapdelaine (407 votes), Dale Carlson (328 votes), Cruz Mora (273 votes), and Johnny Ceballos (251 votes).
School boards
In the Yuba Community College Trustee Area 4 race, Juan Delgado leads with 5,250 of the 9,855 votes counted so far, while Michael Pasquale ended election night with 4,605 votes.
In the Sutter County Board of Education Trustee Area 3 race, June McJunkin has received 4,715 of the 9,020 votes counted so far, while Stuart Kitchen trails with 4,305 votes.
Two seats on the Yuba City Unified School District Board are up for grabs in Trustee Area 1. Candidates leading the race include Jasmin Dhami (6,322 votes) and Harjit Singh (6,218 votes). Trailing them are Shelley Priddy (6,170 votes), John Amarel (5,275 votes), Brett Hancock (4,522 votes), and Divinder Bains (4,347 votes).
In the YCUSD Board Trustee Area 2 race, Nicolo Orozco leads with 10,645 of the 18,828 votes counted so far, while Chad Miller currently has 8,183 votes.
In the race for the Marcum Illinois School District Board, where three seats are up for election, Jeff Moore leads (149 votes), followed by Josh Wanner (126 votes), Jill Bramhill (112 votes), and Keith Turner (102 votes).
