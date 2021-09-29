To help individuals re-enter the workforce and look their best, a second installment of the Threads to Thrive clothing drive will be held on Saturday in Yuba City.
Event organizer Courtney Payne said back in March when she organized the first clothing drive that she was inspired to organize an event such as this to bridge the resource gap between those looking for work and those with unused business attire since many have been at home during these unprecedented times.
The inaugural drive focused on providing women business attire to recognize Women’s History Month but Payne said this time around she will be expanding her efforts.
“There are no qualifications or requirements to pick up clothing,” said Payne. “We primarily still have women’s clothing available and are working on some donations of men’s clothing and shoes.”
The drive will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NorCal Asset Solutions – 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City.
In preparation for the clothing drive on Saturday, Payne said anyone that would like to donate business attire can drop it off at the same location on Friday between 3-6 p.m.
For more information, contact Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.