FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions impacting Florida from Dorian has increased, the National Hurricane Center said in it’s 5 p.m. EDT update Tuesday.
“Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place,” the hurricane center said.
So far on Tuesday the official hurricane center forecast was continuing to show Dorian either remaining as a tropical storm or edging very close to hurricane status – instead of becoming an all-out hurricane – by the time the storm starts knocking on Florida’s door.
That’s because there is a disparity in the various forecasting computer models monitored by hurricane experts. While some are showing Dorian intensifying, others suggest the storm will not – contributing to a lack of confidence so far when it comes to predicting how strong the storm will be by Saturday when it’s expected to reach the Sunshine State.
“Wind and rain impacts from Dorian are possible in South Florida later this week and this weekend,” said Robert Molleda of the National Weather Service’s Miami-South Florida forecast branch, in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“The high amount of uncertainty in the storm’s intensity and exact track over the Bahamas means that we can’t pinpoint potential landfall points or specific impacts at this time. Continue monitoring the progress of Dorian over the coming days.”
A forecast discussion, basically a technical analysis for meteorologists, posted on the National Hurricane Center’s website at 11 a.m. on Tuesday explains that “the models continue to indicate that the upper-level flow pattern and shear conditions are expected to remain favorable for strengthening throughout the forecast period, so it is uncertain why the dynamical models are not showing more development and strengthening.”
The major make-or-break point in Dorian’s path that is also contributing to the uncertainty is how the storm will interact with Hispaniola, basically the land mass that includes the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and Puerto Rico.