Two men and a juvenile were arrested for conspiracy, robbery, burglary, and petty theft related to them allegedly taking property from the garage and vehicle of a residence in Yuba City.
At 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, the homeowner of a residence in the 1700 block of Rebecca Drive reported there was a burglary in progress. The suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived.
The homeowner saw someone smoking in front of his house and thinking it was someone familiar went out to talk to the person. On his way out, he walked through the garage and found the suspects inside. One suspect attempted to punch the homeowner while fleeing. Property from the garage and vehicle was taken, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
Officers located the suspects walking down Stabler Lane and detained them. They were positively identified by the homeowner and the property taken was returned. Joseph Flores, 18, of Yuba City, Damion Weaver, 18, of Yuba City, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested. Flores and Weaver were booked into Sutter County Jail and are both being held on $50,000 bail. The third suspect was booked into Yuba-Sutter Juvenile Hall.
Flores and Weaver are scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. today at Sutter County Superior Court, according to their booking information from the Sutter County Jail.