Three suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement of an apparent coordinated robbery of a man last month in Sutter County.
On Nov. 16, an elderly man driving near Lincoln Road and Walton Avenue pulled over to help a female that appeared to be crying on the side of the road. The man reportedly attempted to help the woman by giving her a ride to an undisclosed location, but when the two of them got into the car, another vehicle pulled up to block their path of travel.
A male subject exited the second vehicle, brandishing a knife at the victim before taking his wallet containing a large amount of cash, credit cards, cellphone and vehicle keys. The suspects left the area with the victim’s belongings. The suspects reportedly used the victim’s credit card that same day in Yuba City.
An investigation led the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Jacqueline Ellison, 34, of Yuba City, Cornelius Lee, 34, of Yuba City, and Eric Carranza, 38, of Yuba City, on various charges including robbery, identity theft and assault with a deadly weapon.
All three suspects were booked into Sutter County Jail. Ellison is not eligible for bail and has a court date set for Dec. 4. Lee’s bail was set at $212,000 and has a court date of Dec. 9. Carranza has a bail amount of $50,000 and a court date of Dec. 3.