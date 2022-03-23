After moving to a weekly report of COVID-19 fatalities, health officials said Wednesday that there were three confirmed Sutter County resident deaths reported for the week with one other listed as a “probable death” related to the deadly virus.
According to health officials, the three confirmed Sutter County COVID-19 deaths for the week include an individual in their late 70s who was not vaccinated, an individual in their early 70s who was only partially vaccinated, and an individual in their early 70s who was fully vaccinated but not boosted.
Officials also listed the probable COVID-19 death of an individual in their early 50s who was fully vaccinated but not boosted.
Health officials across the state and nation continue to stress that the best way to protect against severe illness or death due to COVID-19 is to get a vaccination and booster shot. To schedule an appointment for either, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.
Sutter County also announced on Wednesday that it is offering free on-site rapid antigen testing starting on April 4 in addition to the PCR testing that is already offered for COVID-19.
The free on-site rapid antigen testing will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Hall north parking lot at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City. The county said appointments are highly recommended, but that walk-ins may be welcomed based on space that is available. To register, visit LHI.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123.
Those who register will have the ability to select either rapid/antigen (BinaxNow) tests or PCR testing, Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, said. He said individuals who are symptomatic and test negative on an antigen test will be recommended to have a PCR test. Smith also said that testing sites will continue to offer PCR lab-based tests for residents who would still like that option.