The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Monday at three illegal marijuana grows, citing one suspect, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Leslie Carbah.
A grow in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst uncovered 600 plants, more than 80 pounds of processed marijuana, $13,000 in cash in suspected drug proceeds and one rifle. In addition, an illegal PGE hookup was discovered that had stolen more than $1,000 worth of power. Luis Ochoa Silva, 33, of Rio Linda, was identified as a suspect at the scene during the raid and was cited for having an illegal grow and theft of utilities, according to Carbah.
The second location searched was in the 1700 block Plumas Arboga Road where 1,548 plants were found. No suspects were at the scene during the raid.
The third raid was done in the 2000 block of Knights Ferry Drive, Olivehurst. The indoor grow found onsite had 948 plants, though no suspects were located.
Carbah said there is no evidence the three grows are related and Yuba County Code Enforcement condemned each of the properties raided Monday.