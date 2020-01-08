Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a residential burglary in Plumas Lake on Saturday, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
A home in the 1900 block of Knights Ferry Drive was broken into – electronics were stolen and a black 2003 Toyota Corolla was taken from the garage. The burglary was discovered by a family member at around 6 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was found burned in a field on Kensington Drive early Sunday morning.
An investigation identified several juvenile suspects. A 17-year-old male from Plumas Lake, a 17-year-old male from Wheatland and a 16-year-old male from Wheatland were arrested Tuesday afternoon for burglary, conspiracy and auto theft. They were booked into juvenile hall.
Some or all of the juvenile suspects knew a juvenile that resided at the victim’s residence and were aware that the residents were out of town on vacation over the holidays, according to Carbah.
Carbah said an investigation into the arson of the stolen vehicle is ongoing. She said there are additional suspects who have not been arrested but would not say how many due to the investigation being active and ongoing.