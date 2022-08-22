Three people were killed in two separate roadway incidents on Sunday in the Yuba-Sutter area.
At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two men were killed after attempting to “cross an uncontrolled railroad crossing” on a private roadway east of Highway 65 and Dairy Road near Wheatland, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter office.
A 39-year-old Sacramento man was in a 2003 black Chevrolet Silverado with an unnamed man when the pair attempted to go through the railroad crossing as a train traveling northbound struck them, CHP officials said.
“As the Chevrolet Silverado began crossing the railroad tracks, the locomotive engineer honked the horn numerous times to no avail,” CHP said in the accident report. “The locomotive then collided with the right side of the Chevrolet Silverado. Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries on scene.”
The incident remains under investigation. The identities of the two victims will be released by coroner’s officials with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office’s pending notification of family.
Earlier in the day on Sunday, a 31-year-old Oroville man was killed after his 2016 white Ford Fusion crashed into a ditch around the area of State Route 99 and Hutchinson Road in Sutter County, just south of Yuba City.
According to the CHP, the driver of the Fusion exited the vehicle and stood in the “traffic lanes” and attempted to “wave down passing vehicles,” multiple witnesses reported.
At about 5:25 a.m., the man was struck by a 2018 silver Honda Civic traveling southbound driven by Jacob Cole Lee, 25, of Sacramento. Then, the man was struck again by a 2016 gray Honda Civic traveling northbound driven by Christopher Hernandez, 20, of Live Oak.
“Both vehicles pulled over and the drivers cooperated with investigating officers,” CHP said in the accident report. “The driver of the Ford Fusion succumbed to his injuries. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.”
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to either fatal incident is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter office at 530-674-5141.
Colusa Co. fatalities on Monday
Four people died early Monday morning after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 5 near Maxwell.
According to Williams area CHP officials, 24-year-old Celeste L. Gonzales of Maxwell was driving her 2012 Nissan Altima the wrong way on northbound Interstate 5 south of Fairview Road near Maxwell at about 12:48 a.m. on Monday at an unknown speed when she crashed head-on into a 2022 Nissan Altima heading southbound on the roadway driven by Timothy E. McDaniels, 57, of Vacaville.
McDaniels and two of his passengers – Quincy J. Lovelace, 28, of Suisun City and Christopher Martinez, 34, of Suisun City – were killed as a result of the collision, officials said.
A third passenger of McDaniels’ was life-flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with major injuries.
Gonzales also was transported to Enloe Medical Center by ground ambulance but later succumbed to her injuries.
According to CHP officials, the crash remains under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.