Three men wanted for allegedly helping four others beat a man who witnessed a sword fight during the Sikh festival last fall Tuesday turned themselves in to police.
Surinder S. Kailey, 30, of Tracy, Malkit Singh Gosal, 50, of Tracy, and Karanjeet Singh, 32, of Lathrop were booked into Sutter County Jail in connection to an attack at a Lathrop Target store last month that left a man unconscious. They were arrested at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse on Civic Center Boulevard.
Their co-defendants – 39-year-old Parmvir Singh Gosal of Tracy, 33-year-old Pritpal Singh Gill of Tracy, 24-year-old Jaskaran Singh of Lathrop, and 28-year-old Narinder Singh of Stockton – had their arraignments, scheduled for Tuesday, continued to July 16. While the attack on the witness allegedly occurred in Lathrop, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office received written jurisdiction for the case.
Malkit Singh Gosal allegedly called a man who witnessed a brutal sword attack during the annual Sikh Festival and Parade last fall, asking him not to testify in the case against Parmvir Singh Gosal and Manpreet Singh. He also asked the witness to meet at the Lathrop Target.
When the witness arrived, a group of men started throwing beer bottles and punching and kicking him until he fell unconscious. They were allegedly calling him a snitch and threatening to kill him, according to court documents. The victim’s phone and sunglasses were also stolen, and he suffered a broken hand that required surgery and internal bleeding on the back of his head, according to court documents.
The seven men face charges ranging from robbery, assault with a deadly weapon-not a firearm, intimidating a victim or witness and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. Several of them have already been released from Sutter County Jail on bail.
Parmvir Singh Gosal is now facing charges in the latest assault and is one of the two already facing attempted murder charges in the November attack.
A third co-defendant, Hirdehpal Singh of Washington, was charged in January with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Gosal and Singh are accused of attacking a 34-year-old Yuba City man during the 39th annual Sikh Festival and Parade Nov. 4, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Police allege that they, along with two other men, had attacked the victim with swords and brass knuckles, hitting him several times in the head and face.
The victim had a deep cut above his left eyebrow, between his eyes and an 8-inch cut on his thigh, according to court documents.
He required 23 stitches to his face, suffered an orbital fracture below his left eye, and has permanent face damage.
Police have had difficulty finding the remaining suspects, as many of the festival-goers were from out of town, according to archives.
Police told the Appeal-Democrat last fall that they are actively pursuing leads and intend to continue investigating until all attackers are identified.
The motive for the attack is still under investigation, Lt. Michael Green said Monday.