Residents who regularly use Erle Road in Linda should expect delays through January 2021 or make plans to take alternate routes.
Starting Monday, a three-month project to complete major repairs and improvements between Arboga Road and the eastern intersection with Edgewater Circle will begin, according to a Yuba County press release.
Repairs will include asphalt concrete resurfacing of failed pavement areas, a two-inch asphalt overlay, new stripes, and replacement of existing curb ramps to improve pedestrian safety.
The $686,000 project is funded through the California SB-1 gas tax and local road construction dollars, according to the release.