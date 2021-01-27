Whitney Brim-DeForest is the county director of the University of California Cooperative Extension for Yuba and Sutter counties and is a rice advisor. She has a Ph.D in horticulture and agronomy and specializes in plant genomes, weeds, integrated pest management and soil, plant, water, nutrient relationships.
– In the universe of agriculture, what’s front and center on your radar?
The most important thing to me is keeping young people and the general public involved in agriculture, getting them excited about growing food and preserving farmland. To that end, I spend a lot of time teaching and interacting with students of all ages.
I also conduct outreach to the general public, through interviews, meetings, talks, and publications of all types. Since such a small percentage of people are involved in agricultural production in the United States, it is important people understand how important it is to all of us.
– What do you see as the biggest opportunity for you or the community in the near future?
In the near future, I am hoping that our Cooperative Extension office can provide more opportunities for people to engage in agriculture, gardening, and science. We hope to be able to offer more outreach, in different formats, to a broader audience.
Our CalFresh team, which works in schools in Yuba and Sutter counties, was able to give out gardening kits with school lunches (last) spring. Our 4-H program is currently offering virtual crafts, where 4-H youth made videos demonstrating how to make their favorite crafts, and families can pick up kits to make the same crafts at home with their kids. Our master gardener program is gearing up to offer live virtual question and answer sessions in the spring, in time for planting. A vision of mine for the future would be to offer community garden space to members of the public and have classes offered in that space, on home gardening and nutrition.
– How are you coping with the pandemic?
I am making it through! I have been fortunate to be able to continue my research and extension programs, sometimes in a different way than normal. Our extension meetings have gone virtual, and that has been a steep learning curve, but I think I have been doing better since the summer. We have been able to offer webinars to the agriculture community, and we have been striving to engage more on social media. As usual, I also still spend a lot of time emailing and on the phone, with individual growers, dealing with issues and questions specific to their farming operations.