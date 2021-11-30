As a way to give back to the Yuba-Sutter community, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland donated more than three tons of food to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
Through its Band Together Against Hunger Food Drive at the casino, more than 5,000 non-perishable food items were delivered last week to the local food bank.
“We could not be more grateful for this incredible team and the good work we’ve been able to do in the community,” said Devin Francz, Training and Engagement manager for the casino, in an email to the staff at Hard Rock. “ … Thank you to everyone who donated items and supported such a worthy cause. It is together, that we are able to make a difference.”
In total, about 6,064 pounds of food were donated as a result of the food drive.
“There aren’t enough words to thank the Hard Rock team for all they have done to support the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank,” said Michelle Downing, CEO of Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, in an email to Hard Rock staff. “My team and I are very grateful for each of you. Our mission is to lead the fight against food insecurity in Yuba-Sutter through community partnerships. .. One meal equals 1.2 pounds of food and based on the number of pounds of food the Hard Rock team collected, we can provide over 5,000 meals.”
For more information about the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, visit https://feedingys.org/.