Two Yuba City men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a suspected gang shooting in Yuba City in 2017.
Lorenzo Angel Pacheco, 27, of the 1500 block of Jennifer Lane, Yuba City, and Luis Ramon Arroyo-Leyva, 30, of the 700 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, were arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder – Pacheco’s arrest also came with a charge of assault with a firearm on a person.
The arrests stemmed from a shooting that occurred on Sept. 19, 2017, in the 600 block of B Street, Yuba City, in which a victim was struck by gunfire and survived.
“The victim and witnesses were uncooperative,” said Yuba City Police Lt. Sam Escheman. “The investigation continued for the past three years, where Yuba City Police detectives and the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force continued to follow leads.”
Detectives uncovered evidence and information during their investigation that led them to identify Pacheco and Arroyo-Leyva, Escheman said.
The Yuba City Police Department obtained arrest warrants for both individuals, which were carried out on Wednesday without incident.
The suspects were booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $1 million each.
“This investigation is continuing with additional leads being followed,” Escheman said.