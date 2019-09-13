A group of students who for almost three years have been building an airplane, will see their project take flight this weekend.
Several students from the Aero STEM Academy and other local schools have been building a Van's RV12 aircraft at the Sutter County Airport and today will mark the experimental aircraft's maiden voyage.
“It's all worth it because now we get to see the fruits of their labor,” said Les Sander, a teacher at the school. “When the airplane has its inaugural flight, it will make the kids feel amazing and it will be amazing for me too.”
Sander and school director Chris Mahurin started the project several years ago and got funding for the $70,000 plane through the nonprofit organization, Northern California Aerospace Initiative.
Mahurin said a Career Pathways Grant through the Sutter County Office of Education made the project possible, as well as help from the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 52 in Sacramento, local Rotary clubs, Recology Yuba-Sutter and others.
“Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration did an inspection and issued an air worthiness certificate for the plane,” Sander said. “Every plane has to have it and they’ve inspected all the necessary functions.”
Students used detailed plans sent with the plane by Van's and had several volunteers who they could reach out to for help during the build.
"It's kind of amazing – it's labor intensive, prepping everything, but when you have it all together it becomes something," said student Jason Kolb, 15, in a 2017 article. "The one thing that surprised me is how me and all the other students got closer together as friends and in general."
Kolb's grandfather and longtime pilot, David Lane, is one of the people who helped make the project a reality.
"With me growing up around airplanes, I've always had a passion for mechanical things and I basically hung out with my grandfather a lot when he built his plane, so I'm following in his footsteps," Kolb said.
Lane, who is a board member of the Northern California Aerospace Initiative, said the nonprofit group helped get the project, The Yuba Sutter Light Sport Teen Build, off the ground.
"We thought having kids build a plane together would be a good project to get them interested in different aspects of aviation," Lane said. "The type of aircraft we're building is an LSA (light sport aircraft) and that designation allows it to be built by this group, certified and flown."
Lane said the individual learning and teamwork are key parts of the project.
"Building an airplane is a team effort and these kids are reading complex plans and using tools they've never used — it takes a lot of perseverance," Lane said. "It took me seven years to built my plane, a Van's RV8, and its been flying since 2006."
Sander said the project is a great way to introduce students to careers that are in high demand.
“It’s a very significant experience for these young folks especially now because it's an excellent time to get into aviation, if that interesting to you,” he said. “There;'s a shortage of pilots, air traffic controllers, mechanics and many careers in aviation.”
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Yuba Sutter Light Sport Teen Build first flight.
WHEN: Today, Saturday, at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Sutter County Airport.