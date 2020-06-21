Local thrift stores have been filled to the brim with donations since reopening just weeks ago, and with everything coming in so fast many donations are being turned away to help deal with the inundation.
Theresa Spradley, manager at Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue Thrift Shop in Yuba City, said with trucks and trailers of donations arriving daily, it has been hard to process it all with the limited number of volunteers that keep the store running.
“We’ve had to turn away a lot of donations and some people have been really angry about that,” said Spradley. “With so much stuff coming in, we can only accept what we can resale.”
Reina Saucedo, manager of Thrifty Bargain in Yuba City, said they have also been limiting what they accept at this time to help deal with the influx.
She said they are not accepting books, picture frames and large household items including washers and dryers simply due to a lack of storage space.
Both managers said there have also been continuous issues with people leaving donations on store property during non-business hours.
“It’s been a big problem,” said Spradley.
Both facilities reported they are responsible for all dump fees to get rid of items that are not able to be resold and many of the things being dropped off are too damaged or broken for resale.
“We have gotten Teflon pans with all of the Teflon scraped off, melted tupperware, stained and ripped clothing and bags of broken toys,” said Spradley.
Other items are simply in hazardous condition upon arrival.
Spradley said one volunteer cut their hand on broken glass that was mixed in with a bag of donations and boxes have been found lined with rodent feces.
While Saucedo said there have not been any instances of dumping at Thrifty Bargain in a couple of weeks, they are still heavily monitoring the property to avoid citations from the city.
Spradley said that many of the items that are not able to be resold are donated to local churches or Harley’s House, a place that provides clothing to the homeless, but they continue to spend hundreds of dollars on dump fees.
While Spradley said they continue to accept limited donations, they do appreciate all that they received so they are able to continue to keep the doors of the nonprofit open and rescue 7,000 animals and counting in the Yuba-Sutter area.