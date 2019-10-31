Chris Bird, the person responsible for organizing the Twin Cities Dancers’ “Thriller” reenactments said he’s most excited to see the local fans who have been following the flash mob-style performance for years.
“We’ve gotten up to a couple hundred people who come out at once to see us perform to ‘Thriller.’ There’s just something about that song that gets everyone hyped as soon as they hear it,” Bird said.
Bird said some veteran zombies have retired and that people will get the chance to meet some of their new zombies this year. Twin Cities Dancers has a team of 32 zombies who will pull up in two stretch limousines at various Yuba-Sutter locations.
“People will think there’s a celebrity inside but when the doors open Zombies will start rolling out,” Bird said. As soon as we start dancing the crowd normally goes crazy. Then we play ‘Wobble’ at the end. It’s quite the production.”
Unlike a true flash mob scene, this crew publicizes their locations and estimated times of performances so spectators can be sure to catch the act (due to glitches that can happen en route from spot to spot, times are only a best estimate):
– 6:10 p.m.: Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City.
– 6:30 p.m.: Belair, 1286 Stabler Lane, Yuba City.
– 6:45 p.m.: Grocery outlet, 1751 Colusa Hwy., Yuba City.
– 7 p.m.: Easter Seals Haunted House, 1670 Sierra Ave., Hwy 99.
– 7:15 p.m.: Toyon Way, off El Margarita Road, Yuba City.
– 8 p.m.: Sessler Place, 1721 Sessler Place, Yuba City.
– 8:30 p.m.: Olivehurst Giveaway, 1818 Ninth Ave., Olivehurst.
– 9 p.m.: Silver Dollar, 330 First Str., Marysville.
– 9:30 p.m.: Happy Viking, 741 Plumas St., Yuba City.
– 10 p.m.: Video Shoot, Second St., Marysville.
*
Here’s a list of other big Halloween and/or Day of the Dead events that came to the Appeal-Democrat staff’s attention:
– Downtown Marysville will transform into Scarysville from 5-7 p.m. on D Street between Third and Fifth streets. There will be free hot dogs for kids, face painting, candy, a live band and more.
– Yuba Sutter Mall will host “Safe and Sane Trick-or Treat.” Participating retailers will be handing out candy to children ages 12 and under until candy runs out. For more information visit shopyubasuttermall.com.
– Yuba County Library will host Trick-or-Treat Pumpkin Hunt from noon-5:45 p.m. Paper pumpkins will be hidden in the children’s section of the library.
Children up to seniors in high school can search for the pumpkins and after they find them they can exchange them at the front desk for prizes.
– Crossroads Community Church will host a harvest festival from 6-9 p.m. at 445 B St., Marysville.
– Trinity Anglican Church is having an All Hallows’ Eve Fest at
5 p.m. There will be games, prizes and candy, crafts and refreshments at 929 11th Street in Marysville. For more information, contact Jennifer at 530-755-1391.
– Calvary Christian Center in Marysville will host their 2019 Harvest Festival and “trunk-or-treat” from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at 1900 Ahern St., Marysville.
They welcome the community to join them for family friendly costumes and a safe environment. There will be a bounce house, games, live, music, food, and more.
– Women Alive will host a fellowship at 6 p.m. at Steel House Coffee in Yuba City, followed by a Holy Ghost Party at 1796 Jamie Drive.
There will be food, drinks and worship.
The guest speaker will be Malisa Ponce. For more information message Ponce on Facebook.