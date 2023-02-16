Members of the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) announced that tickets are now available for the upcoming garden tour that is set to take place on May 6, rain or shine.
According to organizers, the AAUW Garden Tour, now in its 29th year, will give participants an opportunity to visit four or more home gardens that are normally closed to the public. For this year’s tour, the gardens will be located outside of Marysville and Yuba City.
The self-guided tour will start at 10 a.m. on May 6 and last until about 3:30 p.m. A “drop-in reception” will be included from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2121 Ranch located at 2121 Catlett
Rd. in Pleasant Grove. During the reception, participants will be able to purchase food from food trucks and “light desserts will be provided,” organizers said.
No dogs or other pets are allowed during the garden tour or reception. Also, associated wristbands will be required for admission into the gardens and reception.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at mvyc-ca.aauw.net/GARDEN-TOUR. After mid-March, tickets can be purchased locally from Sperbeck’s Nursery and K. Roberts Gifts in Yuba City, and Union Lumber and Country Florist in Marysville. Organizers said AAUW branch members also will have tickets available to sell.
“To receive your brochure/map/wristband, please turn in your pre-purchased tickets between 9:30 to 12:30 on the day of the Garden Tour at Brochure Central located in Yuba City at Wilbur Avenue and C Street (in the parking lot with solar panels next to Gauche Aquatic Park),” organizers said in an email. “Additional tickets can be purchased that morning (cash or check only) at Brochure Central and/or at the 2121 Ranch venue during the reception hours.”
Organizers said this event is the only public fundraiser for the Marysville-Yuba City AAUW branch.
“Proceeds from the Garden Tour benefit the STEM Career Awareness Conference for 8th grade girls held at Yuba College, and the weeklong AAUW Tech Trek Science Camp at UC Davis for 7th grade girls,” organizers said.