Members of the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) announced that tickets are now available for the upcoming garden tour that is set to take place on May 6, rain or shine.

According to organizers, the AAUW Garden Tour, now in its 29th year, will give participants an opportunity to visit four or more home gardens that are normally closed to the public. For this year’s tour, the gardens will be located outside of Marysville and Yuba City. 

