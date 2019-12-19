Making people laugh and have a great time is Stoney Meagher’s mission for the “Tickle Your Funny Bone” comedy show scheduled for Jan. 24 in Marysville.
Hosted by Yuba-Sutter Arts, and produced by Meagher and Rudy Gonzalez, the show will consist of four comedian acts with local radio personality, Cami Oh, as the headliner.
“There’s not really any local performance opportunity for comedians,” said David Read, executive arts director for YSA. “We’re happy to be able to host it at our theater and hope it’s something we can continue doing.”
Meager, a Marysville resident said putting the show together is a work in progress. He said his team has been putting it together for months and hopes to make the Yuba-Sutter area famous for comedy.
“There are a lot of comedians in Chico and Sacramento. They travel back and forth to perform. We’re in the middle of both locations,” Meager said.
To help promote the show, Meager said there is a series of funny videos online to help draw attention.
Other comedians lined up for the show include Phil Corbin, aka, “Phil From Chico,” who also works as a bartender, construction worker, driver and graphic designer; Randy Warner, who also works as a programmer analyst; Dj Collins who owns an entree’ express and works as a counterperson at McDonald’s.
According to a recent press release from YSA, “a comedian’s got to do what a comedian’s got to do to support the comedy habit.”
Tickle Your Funny Bone will happen at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at 630 E St., Marysville. Besides stand-up comedy there will also be a no-host bar and short skits between comics by Meager and Gonzalez.
General admission cost for this event is $10. Tickets can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org. For more information call 742-ARTS.