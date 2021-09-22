As local schools juggle COVID-19 testing and the struggles of low staffing, districts in Yuba City and Marysville now have had to add increased supervision to restrooms due to a popular social media TikTok challenge proposing students vandalize school bathrooms for fun.
Marysville Joint Unified School District has had incidents occur in the district, mostly throughout the secondary level, said Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement of MJUSD.
Damage due to restroom vandalism – including broken soap dispensers, broken mirrors and door vandalizations – has cost the district approximately $10,000-$20,000. An estimated 40-50 students were involved in these TikTok incidents and disciplinary actions for them have varied.
All parents of the students involved were notified. A district-wide communication to all parents will be going out today, said Greco.
“Restrooms are generally harder to monitor,” said Greco. “It’s a shame that social platforms are used to further damage schools and communities.”
MJUSD also uses data as a strategic plan of catching students involved within the vandalism acts. The district monitors the frequent time and places these incidents occur and increases supervision among these areas to further avoid acts of vandalism. MJUSD schools also have used advisory periods to talk to students about school pride and student culture.
“Unfortunately, Yuba City Unified School District has experienced property damage in our bathrooms related to the TikTok challenge,” said Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District. “We have had such things as stolen and broken soap dispensers, clogged toilets, and broken paper towel dispensers. It is unfortunate that these types of social media trends encourage destruction and damage to school property.”
Approximately $1,800 worth of damage has been done to property within YCUSD schools. Each middle school and high school at YCUSD has had some level of TikTok incidents occur, said Osumi.
YCUSD did not inform or send out letters to parents about these incidents, but parents of the involved students were contacted – yet there were some instances where students were not identified.
Students who are caught causing vandalism at school sites face disciplinary action as well as restitution for the damage they cause. Law enforcement was not involved but some students were suspended for their actions. Osumi said there has been a significant reduction in participation of these vandalism acts since they first began.
“These types of TikTok challenges can create distractions at a school site,” said Osumi. “Our school staff address them as they occur and respond with the appropriate and necessary actions depending on the circumstances. The majority of our students choose not to participate in these types of activities and make good decisions focused on their learning.”
Incidents connected to this popular TikTok trend have occurred throughout the U.S., including different parts of California such as Los Angeles, the Bay Area and the Central Valley. In some instances, as reported by KMPH-TV, fire extinguishers and property are being stolen. Administrators in the Bay Area are considering whether bathrooms should be closed off because of the extensive damage students have caused, according to ABC7 News.
“We have had relatively little issue with this,” said Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of Live Oak Unified School District. “Live Oak Middle School has not reported any instances and Live Oak High School had one day, in one bathroom last week, where a soap dispenser and toilet seat covers were removed and damaged.”
Damages for the soap dispenser and toilet seat covers were under $50. There have been no issues of discipline and no notifications to families at this point, said Gulbrandsen. Parents will be notified of these issues if concerns of the behavior reoccurring again arise. However, district school staff have been “watching and listening” to students in case they decide to follow the social media trend.