Caltrans celebrated the completion of a crucial $54 million roadway improvement and bridge construction project on State Highway 20 in Timbuctoo last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal said this project greatly improves safety by straightening curves, constructing a new bridge and realigning the roadway.
The project also widened the shoulders, created an eastbound passing lane and built standard 12-foot wide traffic lanes, according to a Caltrans news release.
More than 8,000 vehicles and approximately 500 trucks per day use this segment of State Route 20, according to the release.
“Highway 20 is an important artery and economic link in the Yuba-Sutter region,” said Yuba County District 5 Supervisor Randy Fletcher. “It was vital that we improve this highway for the safety of motorists and residents.”
The project will also include a Timbuctoo Historical Plaza at the Yuba River vista point along Timbuctoo Place near the Parks Bar Bridge.
“The plaza, which will feature a monument markers, seating area and unique weathered greenstone boulders from the Yuba River, recognizes the history the original Parks Bar Bridge and the community of Timbuctoo, a once vibrant gold rush-era town with bustling stores and a Wells Fargo stop,” it was stated in the release.
With only a handful of residents today, the release said Timbuctoo staked its claim as the largest town in eastern Yuba County in the 1850s.
“Yuba County has a rich history dating back to the beginning of statehood,” said Benipal. “Caltrans recognizes the importance of preserving iconic landmarks and letting residents and visitors know about Timbuctoo’s past.”