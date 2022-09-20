In an effort to revitalize Marysville’s Chinatown, Gordon Tom has launched the Marysville Chinatown Open Market to encourage local business and increase tourism.
This outdoor shopping event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the corner of 1st and C streets in Marysville.
Adjacent to the Chen Ling Garden and the famed “Bok Kai Daydream’’ mural, this downtown parking area features terrific views and a picturesque setting. A number of historic landmarks, quality restaurants, and unique shops border the nearby streets and offer guests an opportunity to learn about Marysville’s diverse past and its key role in the California Gold Rush.
On the first Saturday of each month, local businesses are known to host tours of this area and various museums open their doors to the public making it a prime time to visit.
“It’s a mutually beneficial thing,” explained Tom. “People might come to the market and then learn about the local museums and attractions they can visit while they’re here, and vice-versa, people already coming for the tours have a chance to shop at the open market.”
Tom’s “open market” idea is similar to that of a flea market. In fact, he was going to call it that until city zoning codes required him to re-term it. With a little help from his friends, Tom branded the event as an “open market,” but the concept remains the same.
“We’re trying to bring people back down to Chinatown,” said Tom. ”My family, friends, and I have been promoting this area forever. If all goes well, our goal is to turn this into a monthly event. If you got things to sell, come to the open market.”
Tom’s roots in the community run deep. His grandfather was a Chinese gold miner, one of the first to settle in the area around 1851. After that, his family ran a series of local shops and businesses in Marysville, the first being a grocery store on 1st Street.
Following a brief stint in the Army, Tom and his family moved back to the area and on to other trendy business ventures such chinchilla farming, dune buggy manufacturing, and remote control car racing.
“It’s all about timing, opportunity, and focus,” explained Tom. “I did that all my life. So, if you can have those three things, you can pretty much do whatever you want.”
Following these three principles, Tom eventually opened a local junk removal service and collected more than a few items worth selling in the process. The upcoming open market doubles as an opportunity for him to sell some of the many treasures he’s collected over the years.
“Hopefully I can get rid of the rest of what’s in my storage units, and then this can continue on as a resource and networking opportunity for the community,” added Tom.
The Marysville Chinatown Open Market will be Tom’s final business venture as he plans to spend the rest of his retirement enjoying the Yuba-Sutter area.
“It’s really come full circle,” said Tom. “My grandfather started here on 1st Street over 150 years ago. I’ve grown up here helping run my family’s businesses, and now my last project is implementing an open market here in Chinatown outside of my family’s first home and store.”
There are currently only eight vendors registered for the open market with a total of 25 available spaces. Booths cost just $35 for a 10x10 space. There are no refunds and the market will go on rain or shine. Any business is welcome to register and can do so by contacting Judy Mann at the Marysville Info-Center located at 317 4th St.
Tom said that those interested in participating should register as soon as possible and before the end of the workday on Sept. 26.
For more information, call 530-740-2418 or email infoctr4u@gmail.com
Nearby Marysville museums and tours
- Chinese American Museum of Northern California, located at 232 1st St. in Marysville, open on the first Saturday of each month between noon and 4 p.m.
- Chen Ling Garden, located on the corner of 1st and C streets in historic Marysville, open on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Silver Dollar Saloon’s “Grand Hotel,” located at 330 1st St. in Marysville, tours available on the first Saturday of every month from noon to 3 p.m for $5 a person.
- Bok Kai Temple Museum, located at 400 1st St. in Marysville, usually open by appointment.
- Mary Aaron Museum, located at 704 D St. in Marysville, open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tours are free, but donations are appreciated.
- Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, a privately owned and operated military museum located at 5865 A Rd. in Marysville, open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.