When disaster strikes, the confusion and panic of the moment can be an overwhelming experience.
The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) is a volunteer-based organization that provides emotional and practical support to survivors of tragedy through trauma and crisis.
In the event of a crime, fire, drowning, overdose, suicide or other emergencies, TIP volunteers respond to crisis scenes to serve as a liaison between emergency services and victims of traumatic events.
According to the TIP website, the program was established in San Diego County in 1985 by mental health professional Wayne Fortin. Shortly after its establishment, TIP grew into a national nonprofit organization. The organization has been dedicated to providing immediate assistance and support to those emotionally impacted by crisis events, the website said.
The TIP chapter for the Yuba-Sutter area was established in 1994. As of today, 30 volunteers serve both counties and assist all emergency response agencies in the area, the website said.
The Yuba-Sutter chapter is run by Director Lisamarie Helmer and Assistant Program Director Susan Powell. Helmer began volunteering for TIP in 2016 and became a dispatcher a year later. She became the program director in May 2021. Powell joined TIP in 2019 upon a suggestion from a member of her church and became the assistant program director alongside Helmer in 2021.
Although they are both part of TIP leadership, their first priority is to fulfill their roles as volunteers, Helmer said.
The purpose of TIP is to provide emotional and practical support to victims of crises. While both types of support can take different forms, the primary focus is to be present with victims through their tragedy while establishing a plan to address the individual challenges a crisis can present, Helmer said.
“Our main purpose is just to be there with somebody. It’s not about what we say or do. It’s about just being there so that they’re not alone. That’s the emotional support that we give. It helps them with their long-term recovery with their grief,” Helmer said. “The practical support is giving them information like ‘What’s happening next?’ ‘What’s the mortuary protocol?’ … Having TIP on scene explains all of that and what’s happening on scene right now. We hear a lot of ‘I don’t know what to do,’ so we help them form a plan for what to do next.”
In the event of a death, TIP volunteers provide information to contact the county coroner’s office, a mortuary and funeral services along with counseling services, Helmer said. For other emergencies like house fires, volunteers help walk victims through both the physical and mental recovery process.
While TIP services largely focus on ensuring the emotional wellbeing of crisis survivors, TIP volunteers are not counselors. TIP services are free and available for everyone in need, Helmer said. Victims also have the right to refuse TIP services or request that volunteers leave the scene, she said.
“Sometimes (victims) think we’re counselors who are going to come talk to you or try to counsel you. When you’re in the midst of a tragedy, you don’t want that. They just need to understand that we are just there to be with them and to provide that emotional and practical support,” Helmer said.
In order to become a TIP volunteer, members must undergo a total of 55 hours of training over the course of 10 days. Powell said that the first half of training is dedicated to building “emotional first aid” skills to better assess and support those in need. The second half prepares volunteers to interact and understand local jurisdictions like the coroner and emergency response agencies.
Because these jurisdictions and processes can vary by county, Powell said that there is strong focus on ensuring that TIP training is centered on specific communities.
TIP is used to serve the general public in emergency situations, but when working with young kids and teenagers, volunteers with TIP Teens are called to a scene. TIP Teens allow people aged 14-18 to work as active responders. They receive the same training as regular volunteers, but are accompanied by an adult volunteer when being dispatched, Powell said.
“They are very helpful when there are children and teens on scene. Teens don’t always like to talk to adults, so it’s helpful to have a teen volunteer that’s there who can be more relatable to them,” she said.
Volunteers are called to a scene after first responders see a need for TIP services, Helmer said. A TIP dispatcher is then called who contacts an on-call volunteer. The TIP responder typically arrives on scene within 20 minutes of being contacted, she said.
“In my time, since 2019 … we have never had a call that we have not responded to because someone couldn’t go. Even when we’ve gotten three or four (calls) in a row, someone will always be willing to go,” Powell said.
Volunteers are kept on-call 24-hours-a-day throughout the year. They are typically on-call for three 12-hour shifts per month, according to the website.
To become a TIP volunteer or for more information, visit yubasuttertip.org. The next training course for potential volunteers will be held at the end of January.