This time of year Christmas lights can be seen on almost every corner in the Yuba-Sutter area, but some local residents go above and beyond to provide quite a spectacle for the community.
Yuba City resident Warren Mader Sr. said he and his wife Wendy have 70 Christmas inflatables and more than 15,000 lights decorating their home on Walton Avenue this year.
The couple started decorating their home in 2011, starting with just an inflatable Santa Claus, present and Christmas tree, and have added on to their decoration collection each year since.
Warren Mader said a display of this magnitude takes about a week to put up, with two days of setting and staging and another few days to add the lights and finishing touches.
Mader said many people wonder what effect his display has on his electric bill, but he said if he was going to worry about that he might as well throw in the towel on the whole operation.
“I have upgraded the power grid at my house to support the inflatables, but I used to run most of them on a generator so I just had a gas bill,” said Mader. “A lot of the lights are LED now which also helps.”
Mader said he continues to set up his display each year for the love of the Christmas season and the delight of the community.
“I really love the joy that the community gets out of it,” said Mader. “As soon as people driving by see me out there setting up with my yellow and black totes, they start honking and waving.”
Mader said he has also received donations from some community members for his efforts.
“All of that money will go right into the red kettles this year, but I would like to set up a donation box or something in the future and give it to a charity to be determined each year,” said Mader.
In addition to the massive holiday display in the front yard, Mader said his entire house is decorated inside with multiple Christmas trees, decorations and more for his eight kids and seven grandchildren to enjoy.
“It’s like Christmas exploded in here,” said Mader.
Earlier this year, Mader said he expanded his holiday decoration collection to include all major holidays and he has been setting up a different display dedicated to each one over the past several months.
“We started with Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day,” said Mader. “For Easter, we had 10,000 eggs scattered around the yard with the blow ups.”
He also set up for Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Halloween, which Mader said is the second biggest display behind Christmas.
Mader said he and his wife purchase the inflatables year round to replace ones that may need to be retired. He plans to continue their holiday decorations for the foreseeable future, with new additions each time.
“Unless I am physically unable to or I don’t have any help, I don’t see an end to this for quite awhile,” said Mader.
Almost all of the homes in the Christmas Lane neighborhood – which encompasses the El Margarita Road, Toyon Way and Imperial Way square – decorate to the tee for the holiday season, but Yuba City resident Jerry Haase said the festivities don’t stop there.
“My wife and I love the Christmas season,” said Haase. “We have been decorating our house for years on the north side of El Margarita Road.”
Hasse said for the past 20 years, his decorations have gotten a little bit bigger and better each year. This year, his set up includes several decorated trees that dance to music, candy cane arches that lead to the front door, icicles from the tree, a snowman, a gingerbread man and more.
“The reindeer are very important as well along with our ‘Merry Christmas’ signs,” said Haase.
Haase said he has been decorating for the last two decades because of his fond memories of visiting a home on Butte House Road that always included a ferris wheel and birds chirping in the trees.
“That was our family tradition to visit that house,” said Haase. “I want to create that same tradition/memory for families for generations to come.”
Even with the help of the whole family, Haase said it takes a full day to wire everything together and about 80 hours total to get everything set up. He said the time is well worth it, though, because he loves to see people stopping by to take pictures of the display.
“I am happy families are enjoying our lights,” said Haase.