With the fate of the 87th annual Marysville Stampede up in the air due to current COVID-19 guidelines, organizers conducted an informal, online survey to get feedback from the Yuba-Sutter community to determine the best way to move forward.
While Nicole Rosser, one of the organizers, said feedback from the survey had not been collected at the time of publication, Stampede organizers plan to use the input to decide whether to move forward with some sort of event this year.
“Depending on the results and if we move forward, the Stampede will be the same great rodeo, but with proper health and safety precautions in place to keep the spectators and contestants safe,” said Rosser.
According to Rosser, if the Stampede is held this year the traditional events leading up to the rodeo – the Cowgirl Soiree, the kids rodeo, the Twin Cities Cattle Drive and the Sodbusters dinner – will not be held and rodeo action will be limited to just the main events.
Rosser said the rodeo would still be held on a Saturday and Sunday in mid-October, should they decide to move forward, but an official date has not been set.
“If the community is behind it, then we are willing to pull it together and help support a number of great organizations that benefit from the rodeo, all with the health and safety of the community in mind,” said Rosser.