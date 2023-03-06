Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson spoke about multiple instances in her childhood where she was challenged by men during Saturday’s second annual “A Day for Women” event held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.
Growing up in a small town in Oregon, Dotson said she was told by multiple men that she was not the right fit for a military life and certainly not a “diamond in the rough.”
“I’ve always used that as a catapult (and an) opportunity to prove them wrong,” Dotson said.
Over two decades later, Dotson remains an active member of the Air National Guard. Dotson is also the president of Yuba College, an institution seeking ways to close the gender pay gap and other areas where women are held down professionally.
Dotson’s advice both Saturday and in life is for young women to do what it takes to rise to a leadership position.
Dotson was one of multiple speakers at A Day for Women, the other being retired Army Major General Mari K. Eder, who came about with the assistance of event organizer Jackie Sillman and Yuba Water Agency’s DeDe Cordell.
Eder was chosen to give the day’s keynote address, which centered around the premise of her book, “The Girls who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women who Changed the Course of World War II.”
Eder spoke about past heroes, both abroad and civilian, and how the country needs to stand on their shoulders when it comes to advancing on their past contributions. Eder said she is only as strong as the group.
“I need allies and supporters, and that’s what this day is about, because together is how we rise,” Eder said.
Eder said when she enlisted women made up about 12% of the military. Today, she said, it is up to about 20% in some fields.
Eder reiterated during her address that women seeking a career in the military have a vast array of options now. From working as a chef to flying drones, the opportunities are limitless, Eder said.
“I want to have colleagues, mentors and others to pull and lift me up,” Eder said.
Eder spoke at an event that was created just two years ago now by a group of 12 women led by Sillman. Sillman said A Day for Women was spawned as a way to “give back.”
“It was a beautiful day for women,” Sillman said.
In its second year, multiple honors were handed out, including a $5,000 scholarship to a woman-owned business. It’s known as the Meraki Award and was given to Rhonda Applegarth, of Yuba River Ranch, a cattle operation located in Marysville.
Sillman said the Meraki Award recipient only applied at the behest of her father, who read about it through local news. There were 10 Meraki applicants this year, Sillman said, and the winner was chosen by an independent committee.
Applicants can begin applying for the third annual A Day for Women event at the end of December, Sillman said. The event typically sells out in two weeks, she said.
Other award recipients include Athena recipient Coleen Morris (owner, Sutter Buttes Business Services); E Center Women in Leadership recipients Karen Franks and Jodie Keller; Women Who Rise recipient Mary Jones; and Live Your Dream recipients Jessica Guerra, Lili Hernandez, Marissa Magana, Michelle Moore, Megan McMullen and Robyn Coleman.