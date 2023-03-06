Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson spoke about multiple instances in her childhood where she was challenged by men during Saturday’s second annual “A Day for Women” event held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland. 

Growing up in a small town in Oregon, Dotson said she was told by multiple men that she was not the right fit for a military life and certainly not a “diamond in the rough.” 

Tags

Recommended for you