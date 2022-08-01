An oral health education event will be held at the Yuba County Library on Saturday to promote better hygiene practices for kids and parents.
The annual Tooth Fairy Day event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 303 2nd St. in Marysville.
The oral health event will provide information for kids regarding oral hygiene practices such as fluoride treatments and tooth-brushing techniques. Prizes, a story-time reading and toothbrush and toothpaste kits will be provided for children who attend.
For parents, information regarding local dentist offices and assistance applying for dental insurance will be available.
Certified Health Education Specialist with Yuba County Health and Human Services Kelly Ternent said that the Tooth Fairy Day event will be a “great opportunity for parents and kids to learn about the importance of taking care of their teeth.”
The event was created in collaboration with local health and education organizations including Sutter County Public Health, First 5 Yuba County, the Happy Toothmobile, and Peach Tree Health Clinic.
Tooth Fairy Day is endorsed by the Oral Health Advisory Committee and was established as a collaborative effort between Yuba and Sutter counties to provide more oral health education and advocacy to the area, Ternent said in a statement.
