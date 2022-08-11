Beale AFB says farewell to the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30

A member assigned to 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Detachment 1 walks away from an RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30 as it’s ready for takeoff July 7, 2022, at Beale Air Force base, California. This flight was the final RQ-4 to depart Beale headed to Grand Forks AFB, N.D., to be divested and transferred to Northrup Grumman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

 Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan

Beale Air Force Base officials recently announced that a “critical” remotely-piloted surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft will no longer be flown or used at the base.

According to the Air Force, the RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30 assigned to the 12th Reconnaissance Squadron departed on July 7. The RQ-4 Global Hawk had been at the base since October 2004, with the RQ-4 Block 30 being the most recent model.

