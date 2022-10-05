Members of the public are invited to attend a Congressional and Assembly candidate town hall on Friday in Yuba City. The non-commercial public service organization Sierra Forward will sponsor the event.
Congressional candidates for District 1 and Assembly candidates for District 3 have been invited to participate, but only two candidates have been confirmed at this time, said Les Francis, a representative of the Sierra Forward leadership team.
Max Steiner, a Congressional candidate for District 1, and David Leon Zink, an Assembly candidate for District 3, will be present to speak about their campaigns and answer questions directly from the audience.
The meeting will be moderated by Robert Summa, editor of the Appeal-Democrat. Each candidate is estimated to speak for about 5 to 10 minutes before taking questions from the audience.
Francis said that the town hall format is a “time-honored” tradition that will give average citizens the opportunity to have their questions addressed by candidates.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in Boyd Hall at 970 Klamath Ln. in Yuba City.