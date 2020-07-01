A town hall meeting hosted by local government leaders about the syringe services program operating in Chico will take place tonight (Thursday) in Marysville.
Yuba City mayor Shon Harris, Marysville City Council member Stephanie McKenzie, District 4 Sutter County Supervisor Jim Whiteaker, and Yuba City farm owner Cherie Stephens will be speaking at the event.
The town hall is in response to the California Department of Public Health approving a syringe services program to operate at three sites in Yuba-Sutter that would be run by Yuba Sutter Harm Reduction and Community Outreach. Last week, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance banning needle exchange programs. Yuba City will be voting on a similar ordinance at its July 7 meeting and Marysville will be discussing the issue on July 7 as well.
Critics of the YSHRCO program point to problems a syringe services program caused in the city of Chico. Chico City Council members Sean Morgan and Kasey Reynolds will be panelists Thursday.
McKenzie said she will be moderating the event and asking questions of the panelists to give residents a sense of what happened in Chico, what has taken place in Yuba-Sutter and how local governments have responded.
“It’s meant to be an informational night and not really hoping to incite people,” McKenzie said. “... My intent is for the event to bring calm.”
The YSHRCO program coordinator said she will attend the town hall but had not been invited to speak, as of late Wednesday. She said she will be passing out flyers. The YSHRCO program would distribute harm reduction kits that include syringes and safe injection material in Sharps containers that encourage safe disposal. Testing for hepatitis C and HIV will be available at the three sites as part of the program.
The town hall will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and will be at the Five30 Event Center at 1104 J St., Marysville. Attendance will be limited to 100 people and chairs inside will be set up in accordance with social distancing guidelines, according to McKenzie. Sanitation stations will be set up and masks will be available for attendees to use.
The event will also be streamed on Facebook. Search for: “How Needle Distribution Has Impacted the City of Chico.”