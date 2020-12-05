Ann Baker said residents from as far away as Napa County came to support the 31st annual Yuba-Sutter Toy Run Saturday, where donations were accepted in exchange for a holiday meal throughout the day.
Baker said anyone who makes a donation gets a free meal.
“Everyone goes away full,” Baker said. “It was a great turnout.”
Some of the donations will be later handed out in Challenge at a breakfast with Santa, Baker said.
“It all goes back into the community,” she said.
Baker, the toy run’s financial officer, said the group also partners with Harmony Health, where currently there’s a list of about 200 kids who will each receive something for Christmas.
The toy run began at Hard Rock, where a caravan of motorcycles hit the road through Plumas Lake, the back over the bridge into Marysville, and then escorted by Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs to the American Legion hall Post 807 in Linda
“We have thousands of bikes, they’re the ones who wholeheartedly support us,” Baker said.
An exact total of toy donations will be announced later.