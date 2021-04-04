ENTER-MUS-BACKSTREETBOYS-GET

From left to right: Singers Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's been more than a year since shows across the world were canceled – including concerts and tours.

So what's scheduled to take place locally in 2021?

Here's a look at what the Toyota Amphitheatre currently has scheduled this year, according to its website:

–Chris Stapleton's All-American Roadshow on Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m.

–Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour 2021 on Thursday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

–Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

–Luke Bryan: Proud to be Right Here 2021 on Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

–The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m.

A representative from the amphitheatre wasn't available to comment prior to publication.

For more information on what's scheduled to take place at the Toyota Amphitheatre, visit https://livemu.sc/2PMmYyb.

