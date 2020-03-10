Yuba City Toyota changed hands last week and will now be known as Future Toyota of Yuba City, according to a Facebook post by the company.
The new owner, the Future Automotive Group, announced the change in ownership last week in a Facebook post.
“The Future Automotive Group is pleased to announce the grand opening of our 11th dealership, Future Toyota of Yuba City,” the March 6 post stated.
Future Automotive Group, based out of Roseville, has been in business for over 55 years and is comprised of 11 dealerships, 18 franchises and 2 fleet centers.
Brynda Stranix, president and COO of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, said seeing a local dealership continue is important for the local economy.
“New car auto sales are amongst the biggest sales tax producers in the city,” she said. “And for us in Yuba-Sutter, they are among the biggest employers.”
The Toyota dealership was formally owned by Steve Downing. Herved as the dealer principal and general manager for 24 years. Downing died in June 2019 at the age of 76.
Future Toyota of Yuba City is located at 955 Harter Parkway, Yuba City.