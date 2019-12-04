It’s going to be another busy year for the Yuba-Sutter Toys for Tots program as they gear up to ensure an estimated 1,800 children within the two counties have a happy holiday season.
“A tremendous number of children are being raised in households with low incomes in both counties,” said Bob Harlan, Yuba-Sutter area coordinator for Toys for Tots. “The community assists in providing toys, games and sporting goods for children who might not otherwise have anything to open.”
Yuba-Sutter Toys for Tots is hoping to collect about 4,000 gifts for children ages newborn through 12 years, but with just 21 day between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year and a higher demand for assistance, that goal has been a challenge.
“The organizations we assist need gifts for the children they serve by the 10th of December and our distribution takes place on December 20 and 21,” said Harlan.
Throughout the region, 61 donation boxes are set up at local businesses and gift donations will be collected at those locations until Dec. 19. A list of the locations can be found on the Yuba-Sutter Toys for Tots Facebook page or online at www.yuba-city-ca.toysfortots.org.
Several special events are also planned throughout the region in the coming week to collect gifts as well.
– On Dec. 9, the Yuba City Fire Department and Yuba City Firefighters Association will accept gifts and cash donations at Target, located at 1153 Butte House Road in Yuba City, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. According to Harlan, last year their one-day event collected 450 gifts and $3,300 for Toys for Tots.
– Results Radio will also conduct live broadcasts from several area locations. The upcoming broadcasts will be at Evans’ Furniture on Friday; at SunStor Solar inside the Yuba-Sutter Mall on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; from Rush Personnel on Monday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
According to Harlan, the Yuba-Sutter Toys for Tots program received $5,000 from the Yuba City and Marysville Walmarts and the Yuba City Sam’s Club, a donation that can be spent at those stores.
“We are so grateful to the large donations from Walmart and Sam’s Club, and the incredible one-day collections from the Yuba City Firefighters at Target in Yuba City,” said Harlan. “But we are also so grateful to the hundreds of smaller donors who go out of their way to give money and gifts targeted to children in need.”
Donated gifts must be new in original packaging and unwrapped. According to Harlan, Toys for Tots is most interested in receiving gifts with a retail value of $14 or higher, however smaller items can be gifted in multiples or as stocking stuffer items.
Toys for Tots partners locally with the Salvation Army, which provides intake services for the families Toys for Tots serves through the family distribution days as well as their own. Salvation Army also provides boxes of food for each family.
According to Harlan, Toys for Tots serves about 600 youth directly, with another 1,200 through other organizations who carefully choose families in need who will receive gifts. This year, there are eight local organizations requesting assistance, including SoYouCan and CHiPs for Kids.