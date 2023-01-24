Last year’s Yuba-Sutter Toys For Tots program celebrated a record year, according to officials, with more than 2,000 children served in the area for the month of December.
Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said Toys For Tots is a local “clearing house” for organizations to provide gifts to children, from newborns through age 12, in Yuba and Sutter counties.
“The three largest are Salvation Army Yuba-Sutter Corp, SoYouCan and CHiPs for Kids (YS CHP),” Harlan said in an email.
Recently, Harlan was able to share some of the results from last year’s Toys For Tots program in Yuba-Sutter.
“Yuba-Sutter Toys For Tots Served 2,377 Children In Yuba-Sutter In December. 2022 was an incredible time for Yuba-Sutter Toys for Tots as we celebrated a record year,” Harlan said.
He said as many as 2,377 low-income children were served with 4,742 gifts handed out to local children, plus 1,022 books.
“We are so blessed to have such a giving community,” Harlan said. “We received 2,421 gifts from our more than 65 local drop-off participating businesses and through our special event with the Yuba City Fire Department's one-day appearance at Target in Yuba City and Results Radio series of live broadcasts.”
Harlan said toy drives conducted locally included efforts at Beale Air Force Base, the Yuba City Fire Department, and businesses such as “Century 21 Select, Grange COOP, SNAP Fitness, Coldwell Banker” and others.
He also said local cash donations of $10,780 were used to purchase more gifts.
“In addition to the nearly 750 low-income families served through our one-day ‘family distribution event’ with Salvation Army, we also provided gifts to 14 other organizations serving low-income families,” Harlan said. “One very special note is that we have no overhead this year. We received free storage space from Results Radio, an incredible partnership with Salvation Army, free distribution and sorting facilities through a generous property owner thanks to Jeffrey Helm and various other free services.”
Harlan said $13,000 in gifts also were provided from the Toys for Tots national organization.
“Thanks to our team of eight volunteers and for volunteer assistance from SoYouCan, The Sutter County Sheriff's Dept., Local Kiwanis Key Club Youth and many more,” Harlan said. “Thanks to all our donors and volunteers who made this record-breaking year possible.”