Last year’s Yuba-Sutter Toys For Tots program celebrated a record year, according to officials, with more than 2,000 children served in the area for the month of December.

Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said Toys For Tots is a local “clearing house” for organizations to provide gifts to children, from newborns through age 12, in Yuba and Sutter counties.

