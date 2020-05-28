Three men were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in looting at Tractor Supply Co. in Yuba City.
Shortly before noon, two men entered the store in the 900 block of Tharp Road and allegedly stole two generators and a DeWalt air regulator, items with a total value worth $1,050. A third suspect was positioned outside the store in a getaway vehicle, said Lt. Sam Escheman with the Yuba City Police Department.
“The suspects fled out of an emergency exit, and some witnesses were able to provide information about the vehicle including a license plate number,” he said. “Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hooper Road and Jefferson Avenue. The three subjects were cooperative, the items were returned and all three were arrested.”
Jeremiah R. Hopkins, 34, of Lodi, David M. Dean, 33, of the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue, Marysville, and Daniel H. Amezquita, 31, homeless, were arrested on suspicion of looting, criminal conspiracy and grand theft.
Escheman said no injuries were reported during, or as a result of the incident. Hopkins, Dean and Amezquita were booked into Sutter County Jail where their bail is set at $50,000 each.