For Yuba College mathematics professor Mukta Sharma, the holiday season is a great time to step back and reflect.
“Our family gets together and shares positive memories of the year, which spreads feelings of love and gratitude,” Sharma said. “(The) holiday season is not about shopping and gifts. It’s about thoughtfulness, mindfulness, spreading kindness and cheer.”
Sharma lives in Yuba City with her husband and two daughters and normally around this time of year they would take a family trip.
“We decorate our Christmas tree together. We bake together, play games, take brisk walks, bike rides to refresh and rejuvenate,” Sharma said. “This year is definitely different from past years. We will be staying home, celebrating with our close family members.”
She said they also plan on finding ways to connect with extended family virtually – and even their holiday shopping has been done all online.
“Holiday time is the perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for people around us,” Sharma said. “This is the time to look back and evaluate what went well and where I can improve, both professionally and spiritually. This is the time to relax. This is the time to set goals for next year. This is the time to thank the Lord for this amazing gift of life. I am fortunate that my career provides me opportunities to connect with many people in many positive ways. I am always grateful for the support of my family, friends and students.”
One of her favorite holiday memories is from last year. Sharma said she was able to take a 10-day trip to India with her daughters.
“We spent great time together,” Sharma said. “My kids had fun learning the language and playing with their cousins.”
She said, with the coming year, she looks forward to growing professionally and personally – she hopes to learn more ways to connect and engage with students virtually.
“I miss seeing them in the classroom. I miss the routines. I hope everything returns to normal soon,” Sharma said.
“This has been a difficult time for many people. Be kind to yourself and others. Forgive and forget. Don’t let anyone’s ignorance, hate, drama, or negativity stop you from being the best person you can be. At last, I want to add that however you celebrate this holiday season, and whatever the holidays mean to you, I wish you all happiness and laughter, good food, good cheer, and good time spent with those who matter most. From my family to yours, have a very happy holiday season.”