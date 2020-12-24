There’s a lot more to high school sports than just playing the games.
“I miss the bus rides,” Marysville High senior volleyball player Corrine Matthews said.
Transportation to and from the venues is an opportunity for players like Matthews to bond with the team and to get closer throughout the year – making lifelong friendships.
Everything has been put on hold multiple times throughout the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point twin sisters Caroline and Corrine Matthews are not optimistic that prep sports is going to take place this school year.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a volleyball season, whether we’re in college or high school,” Caroline Matthews said. “It’s unfortunate we can’t show them the qualities that we have.”
The year 2020 was supposed to be a breakout year for the Matthews twins and Marysville volleyball. The two were coming off first-team all-Pioneer Valley League selections with high hopes for the future, including possibly the school’s first league championship since 2000.
Preparing for the season has been a guessing game essentially from the get-go, Caroline Matthews said.
While it’s frustrating, the two sisters have been controlling what they can control, which, right now, is school work so they can graduate.
Other than that, the two are trying to remain in volleyball shape by working out at a local gym in hopes that prep sports can reopen at some point in 2021.
Caroline Matthews advises 2020 freshmen at Marysville and throughout the area to remain focused on their goals while sports remains at a stalemate.
“As a freshman you should set a goal for yourself and be passionate about your sport or what you’re going to do after high school,” Caroline Matthews said. “If you pass that goal, keep (doing it) because that will give you the most success. You have four years to learn who you are.”
Corrine Matthews said it’s important not to give up.
“A lot of freshmen are having doubts about their first year in high school but you have a long time to go and there’s enough room for change,” Corrine said.
Just not right now, unfortunately.
“The past year feels like the same exact month, every day feels exactly the same,” Corrine said. “It’s frustrating because I miss my team and becoming closer with them throughout the season.”