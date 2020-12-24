Given the backlash against law enforcement in certain places around the country, Andre Licon said he’s reflected on the year that’s been for members of his profession.
Licon is the community response officer for the Sutter County Sheriff’s Dept. He said he’s never had an issue with a resident of Sutter County and appreciates the fact that the region is supportive of first responders.
“It’s a thing that’s beyond my control,” Licon said about how law enforcement personnel are perceived.
When current Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes took over the department, he created Licon’s position. After spending two years as a correctional officer and about 14 as a deputy, Licon took over the new position. In total, Licon, 46, has spent 17½ years at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
“I handle everything that doesn’t fit in a box,” Licon said.
That includes coordinating Sutter County Neighborhood Watch, homeless issues, school outreach, serving as the sheriff’s representative on the Oroville Dam Citizen’s Advisory Committee, being a liaison to outside agencies, assisting with media and community projects, and participating in town hall events.
Licon said serving in his current role has been the most fun and rewarding role he’s had during his time at the department because it’s given him the opportunity to make the most positive change in the community.
Licon is originally from northwest Oregon and moved to Lake Tahoe because of a relationship he was in.
“The relationship didn’t work out but my love for the region did,” Licon said.
From Lake Tahoe he moved to Sacramento. It was in Sacramento that he got involved in recreational shooting and met Richard Price, a retired captain from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Licon described Price as a father figure and the one who encouraged him to enter into the profession of law enforcement.
“I think it’s a terribly rewarding trade,” Licon said.
Licon said the biggest thing he’s gained during his time in law enforcement is perspective. He said that is true of any peace officer who has served for an extended period of time. The job leads to interactions with people across all walks of life at their best and worst moments.
During the holidays Licon said he enjoys seeing people’s demeanor change and people embrace the spirit of giving.
“It would be nice if people did that year-round,” Licon said.
Licon is thankful to live close to friends and family whose company he enjoys.
“I feel like I’ve lived a very charmed life,” Licon said.
The holiday tradition he enjoys the most is everything that goes along with getting a Christmas tree.
“It’s got to be a real tree,” Licon said.
From picking the tree, trimming it, and decorating it with ornaments – some of which are from his childhood. Getting to do all that with his own children makes it extra special for Licon.