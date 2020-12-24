Mexican hot chocolate, tamales and spending time with family are the things Alondra Bains, 29, of Yuba City remembers most about Christmas of years past.
Bains said each year when she was younger, her family would head over to her Aunt Isabel’s house on Christmas Eve and she would watch movies with her cousins while enjoying traditional holiday treats.
Then the next day, the family would open presents.
“I remember getting together with my family in the morning and watching everyone’s excitement when they open their gifts,” said Bains.
This year, Bains said she is excited to share in the experience of her two niece’s first Christmas and the love and energy of her two-year-old nephew Tiger.
“I’m thankful for our ever-growing family and that we all live close to each other,” said Bains. “I don’t know where I would be without the love and support I have from my family and friends.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has limited time spent with family and friends this year, Bains said she has put these past few months to good use by furthering her skills. During this time, Bains said she had completed 10 virtual college courses in psychology and art studio as well as starting the process of applying to grad school for a master’s degree in art therapy.
“Creating artwork, such as sculptures, paintings, and drawings have really helped me find my inner peace and channel my emotions,” said Bains. “This year brought upon many unprecedented changes, but I hope everyone can continue sharing their love and keep the faith that better times will arrive soon.”