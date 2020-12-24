They’ve spent the past 26 Christmases together, so this year’s holiday was bound to be the hardest yet for Yuba City resident Joyce Pilgrim who will be without her late husband, Robert “Cowboy” Pilgrim, following his death in June.
Christmas was the couple’s favorite holiday. With family throughout the area, they loved traveling around and spending time with each of them, along with the normal traditions like getting a tree, hanging decorations and baking. She hasn’t been able to do any of that this year.
“We had a marriage made in heaven. We were very close, so it has not been easy,” said Pilgrim, 68. “We’ve always loved Christmas, but I’m kind of depressed this year and I don’t think I could’ve put out Christmas decorations, let alone a tree, or done much celebrating at all.”
Pilgrim has lived at the same apartment complex on Queens Avenue in Yuba City for years. In 2018, one of her neighbors, Debbie Lozoya, had a serious surgery that required someone to check in on her every now and then when she returned home to recover. The two women didn’t have that close of a relationship aside from the occasional wave and exchange of pleasantries, but Pilgrim agreed to look over her through her recovery. They’ve shared a close friendship ever since.
“Cowboy befriended us as well, so it broke my heart when Joyce lost him,” Lozoya said. “A few years before my surgery, I lost my mother. Ever since, she helped me – I’ve looked to Joyce as a mother figure.”
Considering everything that has happened this year, Lozoya and her husband, Isaias, decided they wanted to do something nice for Pilgrim to raise her spirits during the holidays. About two weeks ago, they surprised Pilgrim with a Christmas tree and decorated her apartment with lights.
“Joyce had mentioned she wasn’t feeling too spirited, and I don’t blame her. Living alone in an apartment can get lonely, and she doesn’t get a lot of visitors, so we decided to do that for her,” Lozoya said. “…Even if it’s just a phone call or showing up to leave something special at someone’s door, it doesn’t hurt to check in on your loved ones during the holidays.”
The act of kindness touched Pilgrim. It caught her by surprise, though she was happy someone was willing to do that for her.
While the pain of losing her husband is still present, the tradition of celebrating their favorite holiday continues. Next to the Christmas tree is a memorial board of photos of her late husband. Every morning when she wakes up, she plugs in the lights around her apartment and tries to take it all in.
“I have them on all the time, it’s just a wonderful feeling,” Pilgrim said. “I’m very grateful and consider (the Lozoyas) to be my little angels. I would also just like to say, I’m not a widow; I’m married to my man who has wings.”