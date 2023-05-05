Officials with the city of Yuba City said that starting on Monday, the city’s contractor for its Bridge Street Widening Project will begin implementing a traffic shift on Bridge Street between Gray Avenue and Cooper Avenue.
The reason for the change, officials said, is to “facilitate the construction of the new westbound lanes and center median” for the ongoing project.
“The travel lanes will be shifted to the south edge of Bridge Street, and on-street parking will be eliminated,” the city said. “Access to driveways on the south side of Bridge Street will remain open. However, access to Brown Avenue, Fippins Avenue, and Hughes Avenue on the north side of Bridge Street will be closed.”
The shift in traffic is expected to remain in place through mid-August, the city said.
“During this time, the traffic signals at Gray Avenue, Clark Avenue, and Cooper Avenue will not have vehicle detection and will operate on a timed sequence,” the city said. “Motorists should anticipate delays at each intersection and are encouraged to use alternate routes. The city will optimize the signals as best we can for a construction zone.”
For any questions or concerns regarding the planned construction, contact Yuba City Public Works at 530-822-4626 or kbradford@yubacity.net.